Community grant program is open to applicants

The Leon Guerrero administration announced the opening of the Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution Grant Program Series 6 application period from June 1 to 5 p.m. on July 1. The Guam Economic Development Authority administers the program with funding provided by Qualifying Certificate Community Contributions from Guam Regional Medical City.

“From the renovation of village sports facilities and creation of inspiring murals, to the enhancement of mental health resources and progress in farm-to-table initiatives, QCCC grants empower change agents in our island to foster community-focused projects,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We have seen that a lot can be accomplished when our private sector partners, public agencies and departments, and local nonprofits work together for the good of Guam.”

The program provides up to $25,000 to nonprofits and public entities for eligible projects in the areas of health care, public safety, economic development, higher education and cultural preservation.

To apply, visit investguam.com/qc-grants or contact GEDA at 671-647-4332 or at qcgrants@investguam.com.

(Daily Post Staff)