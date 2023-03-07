The community's response to help the Delin family get back on their feet after a fire took their home has been overwhelming, according to one of the seven family members.

The woman, who has been speaking with The Guam Daily Post since the day after the Barrigada fire, has asked to be referred to by last name only.

“We are shocked,” said Delin, 42, whose family survived the house fire that occurred Saturday. Her father sustained second-degree burns while the rest of her family made it out unscathed.

Donations quickly began rolling in Monday morning, less than 48 hours after the fire and a day after a call for the community's aid was made.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas opened her office doors Monday, which was supposed to be a government holiday, to accept donations for the Delin family.

“I have my staff working and I am also here. We are accepting donations for the fire victims in Lower Barrigada (Heights). It’s really overwhelming. We have a lot of people that are coming up, calling, even from the south, coming up and making donations. I really appreciate it. The family was here and they were just overwhelmed with the support,” Blas told the Post.

Among the donations received were clothing the Perry family received as part of the community’s response to their Asan house fire last January.

At the time of the Perry family house fire, Sarah Perry told The Guam Daily Post that excess donations would go to other families in need.

The Delin family expressed thanks to the Perry family for their assistance given the shared experience.

“We are thankful of people donating. Anything will help,” Delin said.

Blas stressed the Delins have “totally lost everything,” prompting the need for the community's support.

“They continue to move on and with the help, like I said, it’s overwhelming support from the community. It’s an outpour. People are always willing and they have a good and humble heart coming out to support these families,” Blas said.

Two days after the fire, the Delin family said they're “doing OK.”

The family is still in need of food, bedding, towels, household goods, and clothing, which can be dropped off at the Barrigada Mayor's Office.