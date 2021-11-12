Vicente C. Meno, 87, looked at the sky to catch a glimpse of the fighter aircraft flying over the crowd gathered to celebrate Veterans Day, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

"It was very nice," he said of the sound and sight, bringing back memories of the days when he was fixing aircraft while serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1972.

Meno, of Inalåhan, was one of the 31 recipients of the Veterans of the Year 2021 award. He will turn 88 on Nov. 19, and just celebrated his and his wife Carmen's 63rd wedding anniversary Nov. 8.

Guam, where America's Veterans Day began Thursday, is home to thousands of veterans such as Meno.

They include those who are "worthy" of a Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award, according to Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

Tenorio, in his Veterans Day remarks, cited, in particular, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Juan O. Blaz and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Martin A. Manglona. They're both Vietnam War veterans and both recipients of the Distinguished Service Cross, the Army's second highest award.

"Sgt. Maj. Juan Ogo Blaz, ... worthy of a Medal of Honor," Tenorio said. "Command Sgt. Maj. Martin Ada Manglona, ... also worthy of a Medal of Honor."

Sgt. Maj. Blaz singly charged and silenced enemy weapons during a fierce firefight. His heroic actions saved his fellow soldiers. Manglona, despite an injury, evacuated his stricken comrades and deployed his men to effectively engage the enemy.

Tenorio also recognized U.S. Marine Corps Col. Danny Santos, a longtime veterans advocate and civic leader, the late U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Vicente "Ben" G. Blaz, and all other veterans and their families.

"Ben" Blaz is the namesake of Camp Blaz, the Marine base under construction in Finegayan, Dededo.

"Our island's contribution to our nation's security and defense have been great and have been made through the sacrifice of its people over the course of decades, generations and indeed for posterity," Tenorio said.

For several years now, Guam has been seeking an upgrade to the Medal of Honor for at least seven of its veterans.

Pursuant to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2017, the U.S. Department of the Army has been reviewing the case files of Asian American and Native American/Pacific Islander war veterans, including those from Guam, to determine if they were bypassed for the Medal of Honor due to racial, ethnic, religious or political bias.

Only two of the candidates from Guam are still alive today - Blaz and Manglona - who waved at the crowd as his name was called.

"It is already under review by the appropriate federal authorities," Del. Michael San Nicolas, also at the event, said of the status of Guam's quest for the highest military awards.

'In war or peace'

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, said Veterans Day is "in honor of those who serve the country in war or in peace, dead or alive."

Sloane, the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day 2021 commemoration held amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, focused on the "service of the living" veterans and how their uncommon calling "continues to fuel the fires that keep lit the lamp of American freedom."

"I think that Mahatma Gandhi, a pacifist, may have described the veterans' service best when he said, 'the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,'" Sloane said. "I see our veterans lost in the service of others every day in uniform and out."

Today, he said, only 2% of the nation’s population raise their right hands to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and serve the people by securing their blessings of liberty.

"On Guam, that number is nearly seven times higher. As you know, Guam has the highest enlistment rate in the nation per capita," he said.

There are more than 6,000 soldiers from Guam who served in Vietnam.

"Again, the highest per capita rate in the nation," Sloane said.

Guam's casualty rate in Iraq and Afghanistan was four times the national average, he said.

"The people of Guam know what it means to serve. That is because our veterans continue to spread the lessons of service and its importance in securing freedom that every citizen enjoys," he said.

Many Guamanians, he said, continue to serve even after they retire from the U.S. armed forces.

"So today, I don’t just want to thank our veterans for what they have done in uniform, but also those out of uniform who stay actively lost in the service of others," he said.

In addition to the flyover of Air Force jets, the 721st Army Band provided live music as American, Guam and service flags fluttered in the wind on the lawn of Adelup.

Runs in the family

As Tenorio mentioned, it's common on Guam to be connected to a veteran or service member.

In Meno's case, his youngest son, Michael, 50, is a major in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, while his other son, Joseph, served in the Army, became a teacher and then became a police officer.

"My dad started the generation for us to be involved in the military. We've known the military all our lives. We’re all part of it," Maj. Michael Meno told The Guam Daily Post.

Guam played a role in America's wars.

"We need to acknowledge that it wasn't only just serving the country, but it’s also a way of life for the CHamorus because of what we've gone through during the occupations, the war. We saw the military as an opportunity to give back, to everything that they struggled for. And my dad told me that he wanted to give us a better life," Michael Meno said.

His father also provided support to those fighting in the Korean War, while he was stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, the younger Meno said.

Vicente Meno has five children, about 25 grandchildren, about 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. His son and his granddaughter Calen, 22, who also attended the event, said some or many of the younger ones could one day serve, just like those before them.

Veterans fighting COVID-19

Veterans Day was one of only a few annual major ceremonies that have resumed since COVID-19 placed Guam on its first lockdown in March 2020. Attendees were asked to wear masks, and social distancing was encouraged.

The acting governor also recognized three Guam veteran doctors who have made significant contributions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic: