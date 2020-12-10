Community mass testing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will resume COVID-19 community mass testing on Dec. 11 at the Micronesia Mall.

Two more dates of testing will be held at the same site with two added locations over Saturday and Sunday:

• Micronesia Mall: 8 a.m.-noon; Dec. 11, 12 and 13

• Guam Premier Outlets: 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 12 and 13

• Guam Judicial Center, Hagåtña: 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 12 and 13

The tests are free and open to the entire community. DPHSS will offer up to 300 tests on Friday and up to 200 tests per location on Saturday and Sunday, according to the press release. Tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Please bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

DPHSS is providing the free community tests in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, Judiciary of Guam, Mayors’ Council of Guam, Guam National Guard, Department of Public Works, Guam Police Department, Micronesia Mall Management, Guam Premier Outlet Management, and other Government of Guam and Federal Agencies.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.