A regional director with Crime Stoppers USA underlined the importance of community involvement when he spoke with students in the Major Crimes Investigations course at the University of Guam on Monday.

"We are one voice, but if we don't help each other out then nobody is going to be heard," said Ed Beddow, director of Crime Stoppers Region 14.

Beddow, a native of Hawaii who currently lives in Alaska, said he was stationed in Guam during his service in the U.S. Navy. He has been with Crime Stoppers for more than two decades and oversees the organization in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

"I, too, have a dream, and that dream is to have a safe community for our children and their children," he said. "When I hear people talk about law enforcement not doing their job – they are doing the best that they can. They put their lives on the line, their family members, they have kids and grandkids. But it's about accountability. What are you doing in your community to try and make a difference there? Law enforcement put their lives on the line, so what are you doing to support them, so they come home safely? It's easier to always blame somebody."

He is aware of the criminal activity here as well, saying government leaders are known to shy away from the fact that crime is rampant where they live.

"They want to give the façade that everything is fine, but it's not," Beddow said. "You see the graffiti and the diminishing of the community. It's transparent. It isn't that people don't care. People just need to get involved more. Law enforcement need the help. It's your family and my family and the next generation."

Beddow said violent crimes like human and drug trafficking have been a major issue the organization is battling with law enforcement. He also shared that Crime Stoppers continues to promote the P3 tips mobile app to help report and solve cases.

"It's not being a rat," he said. "It allows you to pay attention to detail."

Report a crime with Guam Crime Stoppers online at http://guam.crimestoppersweb.com.