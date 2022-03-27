Community mourns passing of Master Weaver Floren Meno Paulino

The island community is mourning the loss of cultural artist and educator, and World War II survivor, Floren Meno Paulino.

“We will dearly miss Master Weaver Floren Meno Paulino, Taotao Inalåhan, with gratitude for all she taught us,” Jackie Balbas of the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency wrote in a social media post.

The island’s elected officials also expressed their gratitude for Paulino’s work and her generosity in sharing her knowledge with the community.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted the life Paulino lived and the lessons she taught.

“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of Tan Floren Meno Paulino, one of the oldest war survivors from Inalåhan, who leaves behind a legacy of perpetuating CHamoru heritage and instilling our island’s spirit of inafa’ maolek in all the lives she touched,” the governor said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Tan Floren’s life is an inspiration to many as the CHamoru people work to rediscover and perpetuate the culture.

“Tan Floren learned how to weave from her father and, by the age of 12, she could craft guagua’ nengkanno’ (food baskets) and tuhong siha (hats). Later in life, she generously offered weaving lessons to students, tourists and anyone who wanted to learn at the Gef Pa’go Cultural Village, where she served as a wealth of wisdom for years. She is exemplary of our culture's resiliency and we must continue her legacy," Tenorio said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said in a statement on behalf of the 36th Guam Legislature that Paulino was known "for her generosity in sharing her knowledge and passing on the tradition that she learned from her father since the age of 12."

“Having dedicated her life to preserving art and culture for many years, Tan Floren spoke of the hard work put into weaving and the patience that is required for the art. This type of wisdom can only be articulated so well by many of our manåmko', the greatest generation who survived the atrocities of war and who truly understood the value of life, family, and culture,” Terlaje stated.

"Our deepest condolences go out to her children Carmen, Benny and Florence; her grand and great-grandchildren; and her siblings Teresita Paulino and Serafin Meno. We join in your prayers during your time of sorrow and honor the life of Tan Floren with our entire community."