Agat Village Update

• COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Agat Gymnasium. The clinic will provide second doses only.

• Community Easter Grab & Go will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Agat Senior Citizens Center.

• Residents are reminded to cage or leash their dogs. Citations will be issued to those in violation of the Guam Leash Law (10 GCA, Chapter 35, Article 1, Section 34102, 34103, and 34116). The Mayors' Council of Guam also has an ongoing project to trap stray animals, which are then brought to the animal shelter in Yigo.

• Requests for mayor’s verifications must be called in at least 24 hours in advance. All same-day requests will be available for pickup one hour after request. Email requests can be sent to agatmo.2017@gmail.com.