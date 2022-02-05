Yigo Mayor's Office

There will be a Yigo Neighborhood Watch meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Yigo Gym. All residents are encouraged and welcome to attend.

Barrigada Mayor's Office

COVID-19 vaccination support clinics will be held at the Barrigada Mayor's office for families of children with disabilities:

• Jan. 22: First dose 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Feb. 12: Second shot or booster dose 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Guam Early Hearing Detection & Intervention is hosting a 1-3-6 & Beyond Conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa Micronesian Room. For more information, call 671-735-2418 or 671-735-2433 or email wusstigm@triton.uog.edu.

The Barrigada Mayor's Office is hosting a public hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. The hearing is for Application No. 2018-55, the applicant, DKY Cruz Inc., represented by FC Benavente, Planners, is requesting a zone change from R-1, or single family dwelling, to limited commercial zone, for the proposed construction of a drive-in/fast food restaurant on Lot 21931-3NEW; and zone change from R-1 to parking zone on Lot 2196-16, to be used as overflow parking site for a proposed drive-in/fast food restaurant, in the Municipality of Barrigada.

Academy of Our Lady of Guam February announcements

Schedule notices:

• Feb. 11: Dismissal at 1:35 p.m. Faculty meeting at 1:45 p.m.

• Feb. 18: Dismissal at 1:35 p.m.

• Feb. 21: Presidents Day Holiday – No classes.

• Feb. 25: Dismissal at 1:35 p.m. Professional Development at 1:45 p.m

AOLG Business Office hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Payments may also be made at www.aolg.edu.gu electronically or with PayPal. Inquiries can be emailed to acad@aolg.edu.gu.

For AOLG Alumnae: Register online at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae/Alumnae Registration.

Prayer requests for living or deceased loved ones: complete the request form at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae/Prayer Request or call 671-477-8203.

Webinars for local businesses

Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars. The deadline to register is 9:45 a.m. the day of the webinar:

• “Federal Contract Opportunities” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10. Participants will learn more about SAM.gov, the portal for Federal Contract Opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show participants how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Types of opportunities, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed. The live webinar will be conducted via Zoom. A link to the webinar as well as the evaluation form will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. For more information, go to https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/622.