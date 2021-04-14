Southern Guam Soil and Water Conservation District

The Southern Guam Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its regular board meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, via Zoom video conference. For meeting agenda and/or special accommodations, contact Erica Pangelinan at southernguamswcd@gmail.com. The zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84916652603. Meeting ID: 849 1665 2603

GDOL Workers' Compensation Commission board meeting

The Department of Labor would like to announce that the Workers’ Compensation Commission board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, via Zoom video conferencing. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85807293516?pwd=L2Y4N3pIUzBjU2pkUlJTc1pLdkRLUT09

Meeting ID: 858 0729 3516; Passcode: 432782