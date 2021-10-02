Barrigada Village updates

Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista urge residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

The following updates were released Oct. 1:

• A walk-up service window is available for residents needing verifications or essential emergency assistance. Residents can call 734-3737/3859 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or email barrigadaoffice@gmail.com.

• Takata Recall Campaign: Anyone who owns a vehicle listed below is asked to call the mayor's office: 2003-2013 Toyota Corolla; 2004-2005 Toyota Rav4; 2003-2012 Toyota Matrix; 2003-2006 Toyota Sequoia; 2003-2006 Toyota Tundra; 2007-2012 Toyota Yaris; 2007-2015 Scion XB; 2010-2014 Toyota Sienna; 2002-2010 Lexus SC430; 2006-2013 Lexus IS350; 2006-2013 Lexus IS250; 2007-2012 Lexus ES350; 2009-2017 Lexus GX460; 2012-2015 Lexus ISC

• Residents are urged to leash their pets as we have had numerous concerns about stray dogs chasing residents, destroying livestock and crops.

• Drivers are asked to drive slow and safe in the village now that school has started.

(Daily Post Staff)