Guam Board of Accountancy

The Guam Board of Accountancy will hold a virtual meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 22. The board meeting is open to the public via Zoom video conference. Individuals who would like to join the virtual meeting may enter: Meeting URL: https://zoom.us/j/96303031390?pwd=UjBpTmhsdmF2N05VbWpmMmtSZ3dLQT09

Meeting ID: 963 0303 1390 Passcode: i4SVh?Ph?S

UOG Job Fair

The Career Development Office at the University of Guam is hosting the Fañomnåkan 2021 Job Fair as a virtual event from 10 a.m.-noon April 21 and 22. The fair is open to the whole community. Register at https://url.uog.edu/JobFair21. Be ready to network with employers and apply for jobs. Participants should be ready with: Resume, cover letters, appropriate attire and stable internet connection.

Guam PTAC hosts information session April 21

Potawatomi Support Services wants to meet with local companies to form teaming relationships. The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center hosts this informational session where Guam/CNMI-based businesses can learn more about PSS and how to work with PSS as a teaming partner or subcontractor. For more information, contact Therese Chaco via email at admin@guamptac.com or call 671-735-2552.