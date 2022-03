Academy of Our Lady of Guam

Business Office hours: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Payments may be made at www.aolg.edu.gu electronically or with PayPal. School inquiries may be emailed to acad@aolg.edu.gu.

March 1-4: Third quarter exams.

March 2: Ash Wednesday.

March 4: Dismissal 1:35 p.m.

March 7: Guam History and Heritage Day Holiday – No classes.

March 11: Dismissal 1:35 p.m. Faculty & staff meeting 1:45 p.m.

March 25: Dismissal 1:35 p.m. Professional development 1:45 p.m.

AOLG alumnae are asked to register online at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae/Alumnae Registration.

For a prayer request for living or deceased loved ones, complete the prayer request form at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae/Prayer Request or call 671-477-8203.