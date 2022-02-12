Barrigada Mayor's Office

COVID-19 vaccination support clinics will be held at the Barrigada Mayor's office for families of children with disabilities. Vaccinations, including boosters, will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12.

The Barrigada Mayor's Office is hosting a public hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. The hearing is for Application No. 2018-55, the Applicant, DKY Cruz Inc., represented by FC Benavente, Planners, is requesting a zone change from R-1, or single-family dwelling, to limited commercial zone, for the proposed construction of a drive-in/fast food restaurant on Lot 21931-3NEW; and zone change from R-1 to parking zone on Lot 2196-16, to be used as overflow parking site for a proposed drive-in/fast food restaurant, in the municipality of Barrigada.

The Guam Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is allotted $13.5 million of federal relief funds to assist eligible homeowners impacted by COVID-19 with their mortgage, utilities, and property tax payments. To apply, visit the Department of Administration website (doa.guam.gov) for the application or visit the office at the ITC Building in Tamuning. All applicants will be notified by email or phone of their preeligibility status. For more information you may call 671-638-3814.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 21 there will be a Barrigada Neighborhood Watch meeting at the Barrigada Mayor's Office.

Academy of Our Lady of Guam February announcements

Schedule notices:

• Feb. 18: Dismissal at 1:35 p.m.

• Feb. 21: Presidents Day holiday – no classes.

• Feb. 25: Dismissal at 1:35 p.m. Professional development at 1:45 p.m.

AOLG Business Office hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Payments may be made at www.aolg.edu.gu electronically or with PayPal. Inquiries can be emailed to acad@aolg.edu.gu.

For AOLG Alumnae: Register online at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae/Alumnae Registration.

Prayer requests for living or deceased loved ones: complete the request form at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae/Prayer Request or call 671-477-8203.