Barrigada

Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista announce the following:

• Federal food commodities drive thru will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m March 17 at the Barrigada Library parking lot while supplies last. Please remain in your vehicle and have your mask on.

• Food truck Grab-N-Go will be held at the Barrigada Community Park (Barrigada Library) from 4 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, starting March 16. So please come on out and support local vendors. Please wear your mask and practice your social distancing.

• Barrigada Crusaders football team is now recruiting and starting practices every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Barrigada Football Field in Tiyan. For more information, call the office at 671-734-3737/3859 or Coach Brian McGill at 671-988-5663.

• Save the date on Saturday, April 16, for the Easter Drive-Thru-Hop-n-Go at the Tiyan Upper Softball Field parking lot. Event starts at 4 p.m. and will continue while supplies last. For ages infant to 12. Please remain in your vehicle and have your masks on.