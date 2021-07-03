Community News

Guam Election Commission

The Guam Election Commission has scheduled its monthly meeting for 5:30 p.m. July 8 at the Guam Election Commission Conference Room, 414 W. Soledad Ave., Ste. 200 GCIC Building, Hagåtña, Guam. For more information, contact the GEC (671) 477-9791 or visit www.gec.guam.gov.

Guam Community College

The Guam Community College Board of Trustees will hold its monthly board meeting at 8 a.m. July 7 in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times and to practice appropriate social distancing on the GCC campus. Note: This Board of Trustees meeting was originally scheduled for July 2, 2021, but was moved due to a lack of quorum. Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services should contact 735-5597.