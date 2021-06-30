GCC Board of Trustees meeting moved to July 7

The Guam Community College Board of Trustees will hold its monthly board meeting at 8 a.m. July 7, at the GCC campus in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times and to practice appropriate social distancing on the GCC campus. Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services should contact 671-735-5597.

PTAC to host webinars for small business owners

Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center will host a series of live webinars via Zoom in July. A link to the webinar as well as the evaluation form will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. For more information, contact admin@guamptac.com or 671-735-2552.

Federal contract opportunities: From 10-11:30 a.m. July 1, learn how to use search filters, saved searches, the follow function, and the Interested Vendors List to ensure you do not miss any opportunities on SAM.gov, which is the new portal for Federal Contract Opportunities. Visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/589 to learn more.

Marketing to the federal government: From 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., July 8, the Guam PTAC will discuss marketing strategies, essential documents, and how to get your company on “the list”. The government buys products and services differently than the private sector. For more information visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/590.

HUBZone Certification: From 10-11:30 a.m. on July 15, the Guam PTAC will take you through the HUBZone certification process, the required supporting documents, and follow-up requirements from SBA. For more information, visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/591.

Women-Owned Small Business Certification: From 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on July 22 women who own small businesses can learn how to get an 8(a) certification. The Guam PTAC will discuss the certification process as well as supporting document requirements. For more information, visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/592.

Get 8(a) Certification: From 10-11:30 a.m. July 27, learn how to get SBA's 8(a) Program, which was created to help small, disadvantaged businesses compete in the federal procurement market. The Guam PTAC will help you navigate the forms and requirements of the 8a program. For more information visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/593

Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé: From 10-11:30 a.m. on July 20 PTAC will provide an update on eligibility requirements and how to apply for the program, which is modeled after the 8(a) Mentor-Protege Program. Visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/594.