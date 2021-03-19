Mayors’ announcements

• Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to seek medical attention at your private clinic or call the Department of Public Health and Social Services at 311.

• Residents are urged to leash their pets as we have had numerous concerns about stray dogs chasing residents, destroying livestock and crops. In compliance with P.L. 31-05, Guam Laws Every Pet Owner Should Know also known as the Leash Law, forms are available at mayors’ offices.

Barrigada

• For verifications and other assistance, go to the service window at the front of the office, or 734-3737/3859 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday or email: barrigadaoffice@gmail.com, or fax: 734-1988. For all other inquiries, you may contact 311.

• There will be an MPC meeting at 6 p.m. March 23 at the Barrigada Mayor's Office.

• Drive-thru food commodities for the residents of Barrigada will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at the Tiyan carnival grounds. The office will be closed during this time and we will resume normal office operations at 2 p.m. Residents should remain in their vehicles, have their face masks on properly, and provide photo I.D. and physical home address.

Yigo

• The Yigo Mayors Office is holding a yard sale from 8-11 a.m. March 20. All are welcome.

• The Yigo Mayors Office will be hosting the Farm to Families food box distribution for residents of Yigo. It will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 29 at the Yigo Gym. One box per vehicle. Call the office 653-9446.

Agat

• The Agat Mayor’s Office and Municipal Planning Council are hosting a community Easter Grab & Go from 1-4 p.m. April 3 at the Agat Senior Citizens Center.