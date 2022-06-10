Hågat village news

Pacific Islands Bilingual Bicultural Association Guam Chapter is holding miniworkshops in:

• Creating books

• CHamoru through Cultural Dance

• Recycling Materials

• Making Leis

• CHamoru through Music

The workshops will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 at Hågat Sagan Bisita. Those with kids in grades four through eight interested in the workshop can contact Mye Ganan-Flores at 671-489-6930 or mye@triton.uog.edu, or Rosa Salas Palomo at 671-727-552.

The Hågat Senior Citizens Center is open. For information on registration or meals, call the center manager at 671-565-5965.

All requests for mayor's verifications must be called in at least 24 hours in advance. All same-day requests will be available for pickup 1 hour after the request has been made.

Residents are reminded to cage or leash their dogs. Citations will be issued to those in violation of the Guam Leash Law 10 GCA, Chapter 35, Article 1, Section 34102 and 34116.

DPHSS Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant to meet

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will hold a public hearing regarding the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant from 2 to 4 p.m. June 17 at 155 Hesler Place, Hagåtña, to provide community input on this funding. For more information, contact patricia.lee@dphss.guam.gov.