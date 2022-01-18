Several reports of strangers trespassing on private property to steal fruits have been a recurring discussion in local Neighborhood Watch group chats.

Rey Llaneta said he was at the property of one of the apartments he owns in Dededo last month when he spotted a man he did not know get out of a car and walk into his yard with a machete.

“I beeped my horn really loud so that the neighbors could hear ... The guy stood there with the machete in his hand then put it on his waistband,” said Llaneta. “I started videotaping it. It’s always good to be polite and not make confrontations because you can’t make assumptions of what people are doing on your property. But you sense that it’s all bad because you don’t know the person and it’s your property.”

Llaneta talked to the man with the machete.

“He said, I’m not going to get your bananas and he was just passing by. It was strange because he had come out of a car,” he said, as Llaneta told the man that he was trespassing. “I was polite to him, and I think I even thanked him for understanding and then he left. But I believe he is the guy going around stealing the bananas in Dededo.”

Llaneta, who is active in both the Dededo and Tamuning Neighborhood Watch chats, said he saw another man at least twice walking along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road in Tamuning holding bunches of bananas.

“I have an idea where he is getting them from but my attitude to this is maybe they need it more than us. They should ask. I am willing to share and give. But, to take it is another story and you just get a bad feeling when they do that,” he said.

“People also need to be aware that we are not all the same. When you steal from some people they take it very (personally). They might do something to counter that just for stealing bananas. Someone might get shot. Those guys need to be careful. Once you cut it, you might get shot and you put your life at risk over bananas,” Llaneta said.

Guam Police Department Spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said signs can deter fruit thieves or other trespassers.

Post signs to keep trespassers out

“Trespassing is a crime along with theft,” said Savella. “Knowing that he/she is not authorized to, privileged to, or licensed to enter any habitable property, building, and or motor vehicle is trespassing - a person who enters must understand or have been told by the owner, they are not allowed within the property; that there are posted signage - 'no trespassing,' 'private property,' or 'do not enter' type posted signs and/or fencing or an enclosure to designate to keep those who don't belong out.”

Residents in Tamuning have shared images this past week and warned others of two men walking around the village stealing bananas. One image shows one of those men sitting with a bundle of bananas in front of a store.

Neighbors on the lookout

“People are stealing bananas and papaya from other people’s trees, and they think it’s OK. But it’s not,” said Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera. “Right now our campaign is for everybody to look out for each other and when they see suspicious people in the area that shouldn’t be there to put in on the Neighborhood Watch chat and report it to GPD.”

Other mayors across the island have experienced the same problem.

“We do have a lot of problems like that,” said Mayor Rudy Paco of Mongmong, Toto and Maite. “Instead of these people stealing people's crops, why (don't) they don’t they start planting their own? I have a resident here in Toto who was about to harvest his bananas. He said he would pick them the next day and boom, they wiped out all of his bananas. We have another by the MTM laundry where boom, they wiped out his bananas.”

“It is very unfortunate that justice can’t be served unless the perpetrator(s) is caught in the act or if there is valid evidence to identify the individual(s) through surveillance footage,” said Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez.

Alvarez said, “Our community does their part in looking out for one another by neighborhood watch in reporting any suspicious activity by calling the Guam Police Department and/or my office along with texting our village neighborhood watch group chat via WhatsApp to keep everyone posted. My staff and I do our part to help by doing village patrols when suspicious activity is brought to our attention.”

'It don't hurt to ask'

“It’s happened … these guys are planting their fruits and vegetables and somebody else comes and harvest them. That is greatly unacceptable. One thing is to respect. Get down and ask first. Second, don’t assume that it is OK,” said Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta. “I believe it’s about respecting everybody’s privacy. It don’t hurt to ask.”

“I really don’t understand why people would disrespect about encroaching onto private property and doing what they do,” said Yona Mayor Bill Quenga.

“Our people of Guam, what I believe, are kind enough to give, especially when asked and if they are able to give what is asked,” Quenga said.

Ignorance 'not an excuse'

“I don't think that it is a lack of understanding that there are laws governing trespassing and theft of property. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Permission, consent and authorization to enter another person's property should be obtained first, otherwise, that person entering without it is trespassing,” said Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf.

He added, “They just need to be caught in the act, reported and arrested. But some are hesitant to come forward for fear of retaliation. These things are happening in all the villages on the island. People are attributing most of these due to drugs. I believe this is common knowledge throughout the island.”