As Guam's health care workers put their lives on the line in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, much-needed supplies including gloves, face masks and other protective gear have become scarce.

Within the past two weeks, the following local community groups and organizations have rallied together in an effort to support the island's medical professionals.

• Guam Football Association: Donated all of its N95 masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitizer.

• Westin Resort Guam: Donated 2,000 laundry bags and 5,000 shower caps. One thousand laundry bags, 800 bottles of mouthwash and 900 bottles of lotion went to the Mayors' Council of Guam for distribution to manåmko'.

• 76/Circle K: Donated hundreds of face masks to nurses and staff of St. Dominic's Senior Care Home, Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Police Department.

• Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro delivered fiesta plates to medical staff.

• California Pizza Kitchen delivered meals to assist doctors, nurses and health care staff.

• Hambros restaurant prepared more than 40 burgers and sides for medical workers.

• Proa Restaurant donated 40 meals to Guam Memorial Hospital workers.

• Port of Mocha donated beverages to GMH staff.

• Infusion Coffee & Tea coordinated with Good to Go restaurant delivery service to bring coffee to GMH staff.

• Guam Association of Realtors donated 10 intubation boxes for GMH's use.

Others in need

The island community also stepped up efforts to feed families and those in need:

• Kådu Guam partnered with Catholic Social Service and Mañe'lu to accept donations for the homeless, elderly and families.

• The Guam Department of Education launched its Grab N' Go program to feed students on island.

• Volunteers Mariana Crisostomo and Dominique Cruz distributed free lunches to children.

• The Archdiocese of Agana Ministry to the Homeless Soup Kitchen continues to provide meals to the island's hungry and homeless population at its facility in Hagåtña, doing so in an adjusted manner. Those in need received prepared meals that are boxed to go as they line up – at least 6 feet apart – outside the facility. The Catholic Church continues to feed Guam's homeless and hungry every day at 6 p.m.

Still more residents helped out in other ways:

• Joy Market in Tamuning installed two wash bins to encourage customers to wash their hands.

• Retired U.S. Navy corpsman Stephan Librando offered an elderly man a ride and bought his groceries.