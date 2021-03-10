It would be hard to find a person on Guam who hasn't heard Patrick Palomo play the piano. For decades, the 66-year-old musician has gigged at weddings, funerals, restaurants, bars and concert halls around the world. This week, the island had a chance to show their support for Palomo, as his friends and family opened an online fundraising page to help offset costs related to needed cancer treatments.

"With your kind donation, we can lessen the stress and worry that financial burdens bring to anyone in this situation. With your kind donation, we help Patrick with his greatest performance to date – total recovery," the GoFundMe page reads.

Not even 48 hours after it went online, contributions were nearly double the fundraising goal of $25,000.

"Probably the best word for it is 'overwhelmed' with gratitude," said Kaz Endo, one of the organizers of the fundraising page. "It pretty much went viral for our standards on Guam. We hit our mark in 19 hours or so. It turned out really well, we're still getting donations. We will continue to accept them, because one of the caveats Pat told me in terms of what he wants done, if his medical expenses are covered and there's substantial money left over, he wants to do good with it. He wants to be able to help gig workers and musicians with this fund down the line if there's any left to use."

Palomo's fundraising page is filled with prayers for a speedy recovery, and messages recognizing his talent as a musician, and the positive impact he's had on the island. Christine Pama-Theisen is one of many donors who knows Palomo through music. They last shared the stage at her 2019 Christmas party.

"He agreed to do this gig with me at the last minute, for a rate that no other gigging musician would agree to because it was the Christmas season, because he missed my voice," she told The Guam Daily Post. "After learning about Pat's cancer, I didn't hesitate to contribute and help financially. I was happy to see that so many people felt the same way. He has made life-long friends through music who will support and love him throughout this journey. Pat has blessed us, the people of Guam, with his talent and I'm sure the monetary contributions will continue. I hope that this kind of love and support gives him the strength and courage to continue to fight and beat cancer. We are not done listening to this beautiful soul."

Palomo's career took him around the globe, including a performance in Hawaii that could have been life-changing, according to Jesse Bais, who was a member of The Kasuals with Palomo.

"I witnessed a moment where Kenny Loggins had asked Patrick to join his group. He told Kenny that he's committed to our group – that his loyalty was with The Kasuals," he said. "He has a big heart; he has a lot of love in him. He'll go out of his way – he'll give 200% of himself to comfort people with his music or to share a little bit of wisdom and pass that on to the musicians that are there. I think he wants to pass that legacy in him to the young ones, to humble themselves and understand what music is all about. It's not just about being famous – not to just share the visuals of life, but to feel life."

'I will beat it and come back'

A special video message from Palomo has been posted to social media, where he offered thanks for prayers and support.

"My plan is to beat cancer. I will beat it and come back so I can help others beat it, too," he said, encouraging all to get a cancer screening. "Ask your doctor for advice and get tested. A negative result for you will be music to my ears."