Hundreds of supporters have expressed their love and prayers for a speedy recovery for Joseph Gamboa, the driver who is in critical condition following a three-car collision in Tamuning early Sunday morning.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe account for Gamboa to help him and his family with medical expenses. The account raised more than $37,000 within the first day of being active.

A video shared widely on social media shows a truck coming down Farenholt Avenue and speeding through the intersection, crashing into a sedan also going through the intersection on Carlos Camacho Road around 3 a.m. The truck then hurtles into the parking lot area where a sedan is parked. There were no occupants in the parked sedan.

“Joe was immediately transported to Guam Memorial Hospital where he underwent craniotomy surgery. He also has six broken/fractured ribs and collarbone,” the creator of the donation account stated. “With the heaviest of hearts, we strongly ask that you send your prayers, love, light, strength and support his way as he undergoes surgeries and a long recovery. Joe's been there and has shown so much love to many, so now, we are asking if you can do the same.”

Those wishing to express best wishes or make a donation can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/joe-gs-medical-fund.

Police said the driver of the other car was taken to Naval Hospital Guam with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating.