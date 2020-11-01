Belinda Snyder said she’s seen people not wearing their masks properly so she’s glad the government is taking steps to ensure compliance but she said more public education, among other things, are needed.

“My concern is how are they going to enforce it,” she said, voicing her doubt that Guam Police Department and Department of Public Health and Social Services have the resources to patrol and monitor the entire community. “Is there going to be a hotline where people call in if there’s going to be a violation?”

Snyder was among the two dozen or so residents and senators who participated in the DPHSS public hearing on proposed fines for violations of rules and regulations related to the current pandemic.

Acting Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin, who had to leave about an hour into the two-hour hearing due to an emergency meeting, said the purpose behind the fines is to deter violations and hopefully slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the proposed Public Health enforcement rules, any person who violates social gathering restrictions, social distancing or mask wearing requirements could be fined:

$100 for a first offense

$250 for the second offense

$1,000 for a third offense or or be found guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a one-year prison sentence.

Any business that violates the policies could be fined:

$1,000 for a first offense

$2,500 for a second offense

$10,000 for a third offense.

Snyder also recommended arriving passengers be tested at the airport, saying the island can’t stay on lock-down and schools can’t be shut forever.

Tom Jones, who described himself as an ordinary citizen, military retiree and a University of Guam student, said he appreciated the hard work of government officials and employees but had some concerns.

“The proposal mentions private premises,” he said, noting that’s a broad definition that could lead to “a warrantless inspection your home.”

He added that while fines can be considered standard practice to enforce compliance of rules, he said considering the changes in the response to the pandemic “I can see that a person can be in violation of a directive that they weren’t aware of.”

He recommended looking at the current policies on responses to tuberculosis and other infectious diseases to see how they compare to the proposal.

Resident Herman Ada also acknowledged the difficult job ahead of government officials in an unprecedented situation.

“We need to think outside the box … are fines and penalties outside the box?” he asked, noting that what’s been done so far hasn’t seemed to help with the number of new cases confirmed daily. “But the things need to be changed.”

Sen. Wil Castro said he appreciates the steps Public Health is taking but would like to see definitions and boundaries included in the rules and regulations.

He gave the example of a game of catch with his son at a nearby park where they’re a good distance away from anyone else. He questioned whether the proposed rules would make it clear that their actions aren’t a violation. He asked that these issues be taken into consideration as Public Health finalizes their rules.

Dominic Hernandez and Ken Leon-Guerrero, both of whom are running for senator, also participated in the discussion.

“That’s a huge chunk out of their pocket,” said Hernandez, who said with Guam’s unemployment rate, someone who is found to be in violation would have a tough time paying the fine, making what’s an already tough situation tougher.

Leon-Guerrero said he’s concerned about the ramifications of the latest executive order, which also allows the government to bypass the Administrative Adjudication Act. He said the administration needs to take steps to “restore trust and confidence in the government” so that people are more likely to follow policies intended to help the community. “This executive order … do the exact opposite. I am hearing from so many people who feel this is overreach on the part of the government.”