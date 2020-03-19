Two private clinics will be used as satellite emergency rooms to ease the overwhelmed Guam Memorial Hospital ER.

Already caring for very sick patients, the GMH ER has been “stretched thin” with residents concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Hoa Nguyen.

“The hospital asked for help and we decided to help decompress the GMH emergency room by offering our clinics as satellite emergency rooms,” the physician stated.

American Medical Center will shut down its normal operations at the Upper Tumon and Mangilao clinics beginning today to focus care on sick and terminal patients during this global pandemic health challenge.

He said his staff members stepped up at the right time and are going beyond what is asked of them to assist during this crisis.

“People in our community are very concerned. They come in with upper tract infections and have contact or think they were exposed to somebody who has the virus,” stated Nguyen. “It’s a nervousness and fear that people have.”

The fear is prevalent not just at the hospital, but at private clinics that have been seeing more and more sick patients every day.

Many have mild symptoms. In some instances, nose swab samples are taken to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 at the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory so confirmed cases can be quarantined immediately.

But physicians are finding themselves in a difficult situation because the tests are running out and there is no word when Guam will receive additional kits.

“We can’t test everybody,” stated Nguyen.

While health care professionals are working around the clock to get a handle on the health emergency, physicians can’t stress to the public enough about staying home.

“Community spread is a real thing,” he said. “If you don’t need to go out, stay home. Go to work and go home and stay away from public places. If you need to go somewhere, leave your family at home and go by yourself.”

He encouraged residents to wash their hands regularly and stay at home if they aren’t feeling well.

Nguyen said the same advice has been given to his colleagues and medical staff.

“We can’t afford to lose any health care professionals. They are all essential to Guam.”