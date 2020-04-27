At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, Sen. James Moylan is hosting a Community Virtual Forum where he and a panel will discuss transparency, unemployment, and relief and assistance during this current COVID-19 crisis.

“The intent of this forum is to try and seek some updates from stakeholders on the status of federal relief funds, potential timelines for residents to anticipate their monies, and other issues related to transparency,” according to a press release.

Invitations were extended to the directors of the Department of Administration, Department of Labor, Bureau of Budget and Management Research, the governor’s Chief of Staff Tony Babauta, Congressman Michael San Nicolas, and Public Auditor BJ Cruz for their participation.

The forum will be streamed on "James Camacho Moylan" Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/james.moylan.50767. The community is invited to watch and submit questions, which will be asked if time constraints allow. A courtesy invitation also was extended to senators.

“We also hope to seek some responses on how the monies from the CARES Act will be expended, and while this is not an oversight hearing, we do hope that in the hopes of transparency, that a better understanding is provided,” Moylan stated.