Hundreds of students, teachers, parents and families came down to the University of Guam 55th Annual Charter Day on Thursday for a fun-filled celebration.

The central field of the Mangilao campus was packed with over 40 attractions, including food trucks, student organizations, UOG departments, small businesses and community organizations offering information and good eats, as stakeholders and visitors gathered to celebrate the founding of UOG.

With so many people in attendance, many organizations took advantage of the day by bringing awareness to the different services they offered to benefit those in need - especially given that in-person Charter Day festivities, like other large-scale events, were put on hold the past few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information, giveaways

One of the organizations that drew a lot of foot traffic was the Bureau of Child Care Services, a program dedicated to the care of the island’s youngest residents.

“Today we’re here to promote an outreach, so what we’re doing is we’re giving away some free items like books and lunch pails, things that are related to children. We’re also trying to get involved by seeing if parents are already aware of our program, … giving them more information of our services,” Adam Suharto, a program coordinator II for the Bureau of Child Care Services, told The Guam Daily Post. “Through outreach events, we want to give things that are related to the island lifestyle,” said Suharto, as he pointed out the different children's books the bureau was giving away that featured both CHamoru and English words.

The bureau’s main service is paying for child care subsidies, meaning the agency foots the bill for expenses such as a child’s day care tuition.

“We can even pay for after-school programs, which include jiujitsu classes and ballet, even tutoring. There’s also a big part of it which is relative care, where we pay the relative of the child to watch the child at the relative’s house or at their house. It’s a really big program and, you know, we are really trying to push it out here at events like this where there’s a lot of people,” said Suharto.

The program is specifically for children 13 years and younger, Suharto said, and those who are determined to be eligible can qualify for an entire year without the worry of paying for child care.

Suharto explained that families with multiple children are encouraged to apply, stating that child care can cost a family upward of $600 per child. He said a family could save thousands of dollars through the program.

“We do a lot, we go to different villages on a monthly basis, that’s one big thing we do, we partner up with different public health programs and we go to their events as well, we also partner with the Guam Department of Education,” said Suharto.

According to Suharto, the Childcare Development Fund is made possible by a federal grant. Bureau organizers have the discretion to run the program as they see fit, so, through outreach, they try to incorporate the local lifestyle and culture.

'Electric' fun

Another booth at the event was the Electric Island Festival, where people of all ages are welcome to attend and enjoy electronic dance music, also known as EDM. The EIF has been in operation since 2013 and will return to Guam in June to celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary.

“Our whole motto is PLUR, Peace Love Unity Respect. Everyone is welcome. We all have, like, a hard day, life is rough. So when you go to EIF, it’s just one night to dance the night away,” Tiffany Ko, operations manager of the Electric Island Festival, told the Post. “And meet a lot of cool people and meet new businesses, we are big on promoting new business.”

The EDM event also is sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau, which aims to promote music tourism, Ko said.

“We’re just trying to market it to people above 18 years and older, so bring your parents, bring your grandma! It’s every year and last year we had about 3,000 people,” said Ko.

Good vibes and love are central to the established event's mission, she said.

“In my experience, when I’ve been to raves out in the states, I’ve found myself. You know, I was going through hard times, but then you just realize that life is so simple. If you’re going to music festivals with your friends, it can cure your depression. So I guess we are trying to promote that same atmosphere on Guam," said Ko.

Another booth promoting self-care was WestCare Pacific Islands, a nonprofit organization providing various services to island residents.

“(We are here) to prevent homelessness for veterans, we have a big youth prevention program, we have a bunch of them and we’re also here to promote condom use, the benefits of condoms and we’re actually with Department of Public Health and Social Services and UOG, we actually have a free testing event at the health center right now,” Leslie Estrella, program manager for Steer, the organization's youth and young adult program, told The Guam Daily Post.

WestCare Pacific Islands’ main goal is to promote the "uplifting of the human spirit," providing competent and person-centered services to the most vulnerable populations in the island community, said Estrella.

“For our program Steer, we actually want to promote that your choices that you make in life affect your outcomes. So we want to have people write down and think about what good choices they’ve made in their life, and had a positive impact and just leave a note so that maybe somebody else can be inspired by that as well,” Estrella said.

According to Estrella, WPI has targeted services that support the recovery and resiliency of individuals struggling with homelessness, substance use, mental illness and adverse experiences.

“All of our different programs collectively help different pockets and subsections of our population,” said Estrella. “We have a big social media presence, so all of the messaging and our individual missions and our mission collectively is out there.”