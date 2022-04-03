The Guam Crime Stoppers is asking the community for assistance regarding a burglary at Blueberry Mart.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, an employee saw the suspect exit a black sedan, holding a baseball bat. She immediately locked the front door, police said. The suspect struck the glass door and broke the glass. He entered the store and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect grabbed the money. He exited the store and was seen entering the passenger side of a vehicle, which fled the area toward Talo’fo’fo’ village.

The person who reported the robbery described the suspect as CHamoru with black hair, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing about 120 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, with a black and red shirt covering his nose and mouth.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.