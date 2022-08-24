Unemployment on Guam fell to 5.1% in March 2022, according to the latest report out of the Bureau of Labor Statistics at the Guam Department of Labor.

That's 2.1 percentage points lower than the unemployment figure in December 2021, and is less than the unemployment rate in December 2019, before the first case of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam.

The March rate is still higher than unemployment rates preceding December 2019 but it is a far cry from the peak of 19.4% unemployment seen in December 2020.

"An 11.4% decrease in unemployment in just one year - from March of 2021 to March of 2022 - is absolutely unparalleled in Guam history, and concrete proof that our federal and local government recovery programs to support businesses and diversify our economy have worked," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post.

However, the corresponding March 2022 employment report shows that Guam is still some ways away from reaching pre-pandemic employment numbers, with the tourism sector slowly climbing out of the shadow of COVID-19. Instead, it appears that the construction sector has largely driven job growth on Guam over the last couple of years. The March report also noted that private sector employment remains 8.7% lower than before the pandemic.

Between December 2020 and March 2022, workers in the service industry grew from 14,650 to 15,340, or a 4.7% increase. Service employment had numbered over 18,800 in December 2019.

In contrast, construction went from 8,330 employees in December 2020 to 9,700 in March 2022, or a 16.4% increase. But construction numbers also counted H-2B workers in the payroll survey.

As GDOL Chief Economist Gary Hiles told the Post, construction activity and employment on Guam have been driven by a strong showing in civilian project permits, as well as the number and size of military construction projects.

For tourism, visitor arrivals on Guam started to take off around April and have risen significantly since, according to the July preliminary arrival summary out of the Guam Visitors Bureau. Hiles noted that this should provide a boost to employment and the economy in future months. But Hiles has also said it would take at least another year or more to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Some businesses on Guam have received assistance through programs like the Local Employers Assistance Program.

Hiles noted that early in the pandemic, there were comments forecasting the possibility of a wave of business closures, as well as business and individual bankruptcy and mortgage foreclosures.

"These happened to a limited extent, but the assistance made these adverse events much more limited than anticipated, especially in comparison to the housing and mortgage foreclosures and recession at the end of the Bush administration," Hiles added. "The fact that many tourism-related businesses are able to continue operating or reopen is vital in facilitating a quicker recovery as tourism rebounds. There will be hotels, amusements, stores and restaurants for them to come back to. The stimulus funding was in part supported to permit what was referred to as a V-shaped recovery." Out in Tumon, the island's tourist district, residents may have noticed the village's once-empty streets have begun to fill again with activity, as tourists start to visit the island in larger numbers.

A few of those tourists visited the ABC Stores in Tumon on Wednesday morning, where Dan Kristopher Dizon works as a shift manager. Dizon, who started the job last month, said he felt it was easy to look for a job at the moment because a lot of companies are "really looking."

People leaving workforce

One challenge to Guam's economic growth pointed out by University of Guam economics professor Roseann M. Jones is employment migration out of Guam, although the reports are anecdotal. One indicator for longer term economic growth is the availability of a young and skilled workforce, Jones previously told the Post. Anecdotal reports from Guam businesses indicated they are experiencing difficulty recruiting and, more importantly, retaining a skilled workforce, she noted.

The March unemployment rate of 5.1% reflected a decrease in the number of persons unemployed in recent quarters since June 2020 not only to an increase in employment, but also to "persons leaving the labor force and no longer looking for work," the BLS report stated.

Hiles said there are some concerns about people leaving the labor force.

"If people choose not to work to enjoy their retirement, focus on homemaking or studies, that may not be a problem if they can afford it and sufficient employees are available to fill the needed jobs. If people leave the workforce because they can't find work after repeated attempts, they are counted in a category called 'discouraged workers,' which adds to the number of people who are not employed because insufficient jobs are available," Hiles said.

"As the economy continues to recover and more jobs are available, experience in prior expansions shows that a significant number of those that are out of the labor force may rejoin the labor force and find employment. People may be out of the labor force temporarily or permanently. As the economy nears full recovery, jobs will become more difficult to fill especially if a significant number have left the island. More intense employee recruitment efforts and additional occupational training may be needed to fully rebuild an expanding economy," he added.