A new housing solution is being offered on Guam and does not involve using concrete blocks to build a house.

During the recent 2022 Guam Housing Symposium, a local realtor shared that GigaCrete Marianas plans to offer relatively new green building materials — manufactured by GigaCrete.

GigaCrete is a super-insulated steel-framed building system, and stated "steel is the most recycled material on earth."

“It's really a next-generation ‘green building’ materials company that sells building systems which are financially insurable, roughly 30% cheaper than concrete, it's energy-efficient and significantly faster to construct safely,” Fabrienne Respicio, GigaCrete Marianas, vice president of sales and marketing, said.

Las Vegas-based GigaCrete's construction method has been around since 2000. But according to Respicio, it’s new to Guam.

While many other construction companies have sourced foreign skilled labor off island under the H-2B visa program, Respicio said, local workers will be offered training.

One challenge of affordable housing local contractors have shared is the lack of skilled laborers. By partnering with GigaCrete, she said contractors can hire their workforce locally.

“We will train and utilize unskilled labor in the market to build new homes and we also have the ability to produce over 200 homes a year and will be entering them into the market and creating new jobs,” Respicio said.

Steering away from the higher costs of concrete, GigaCrete aims at creating affordable, steel-galvanized homes.

“We really want to focus on the affordable housing range. Not only can we build houses but, they can be used for warehouses, schools, commercial buildings, clinics, restaurants. Other things we can do – fences and government and military buildings,” Respicio said.

GigaCrete galvanized building structures are rust- and water-resistant, mold and mildew-resistant, termite-resistant and fire-retardant, she said, adding the low cost to build makes it a competitor to concrete structures.

The interior walls use GigaCrete’s proprietary panels and stucco to create super-insulated structures. This product is manufactured to simplify the application and introduce “green” manufacturing techniques.

“It also helps with reduction in energy costs, especially now with fuel prices increasing.” She said, “there’s also a reduction in costs to construct, because we will be opening our factory here in Guam.”

Gigacrete has plans to open a local office in Tamuning in May, along with a model home.

A new factory would reduce construction and also create new jobs. The materials will be brought into Guam, unpacked and delivered to the sites.

“So for example, for a three-bedroom home, about 2,000 square feet, we can construct that in about three to five months. Whereas, with concrete you’re waiting 12 to 18 months,” she said.

The cost to construct depends on the contractor who partners with Gigacrete. Right now, a two-bedroom Gigacrete home through one contractor roughly costs $299,000.

The biggest value long-term, to the homeowner, isn’t only the decreased construction time and costs, but it's also proven durable in environments similar to Guam’s.

“It's durable, it's long-lasting. As a matter of fact, I mentioned that we're in Puerto Rico, we’re in the Bahamas and we’ve survived all the typhoons, and other hurricanes,” she said. “So the durability and sustainability (are) there with this product.”

She said nothing would go to waste; leftover material will be used to construct fences and even dog houses.