Two men accused of stealing items from Kmart so they could sell them to make money were arrested after police allegedly found them with drugs.

One of the men also was accused in a fraud scheme involving tax refund and stimulus checks.

Christopher Ray Kreisher, 39, and Jay Patrick Ojeda Javier, 28, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and retail theft as a petty misdemeanor.

Kreisher also was charged with four counts of forgery as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers were called to a theft reported Sunday at Kmart, but the suspects had fled.

Police caught up with the pair nearby.

During a traffic stop, officers noticed numerous unopened items that had been reported stolen from the store, along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue and a plastic straw and baggies with the drug, documents state.

Javier allegedly admitted the two men were homeless and living in the car, adding that they would steal as many items as possible and sell them to make money.

Investigators also learned that Kreisher has been accused in multiple schemes reported over the past two months, in which he allegedly tried to cash thousands of dollars worth of tax refund or stimulus checks.