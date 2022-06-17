Two men, one whom was armed with a knife, were arrested after being accused of stealing beer from a Tamuning store on Wednesday.

Testim Johnny, 34, and Pitson Nikonas, 19, were each charged with second-degree robbery as second-degree felonies. Nikonas also faces a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the pair went to the Pay-Less Markets at Oka, Tamuning and both grabbed a six-pack of beer. Store employees told the two that it was after hours and they could not buy beer at the time.

That’s when both headed for the exit with the beer and did not pay, court documents state.

An employee was able to get one six-pack of beer from one of the men before following them out to the parking lot to ask that they give back the other six-pack.

Nikonas allegedly showed the employee a knife, forcing him to go back inside the store for his safety.

The pair were later caught by the pavilions near Alupang Beach, documents state.