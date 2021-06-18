The Guam Board of Medical Examiners has dismissed a complaint against its chairman, Dr. Nathaniel Berg, made by his former employee regarding her termination, which was allegedly due to her reporting of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Berg, as well as GBME member Phil Flores, whom the complainant identified as Berg's friend, and others who work with Berg or have have conflicts, were excluded from the board's deliberation.

It was the board's attorney, Assistant Attorney General Rob Weinberg, who stated the recommendation was to dismiss the case for lack of jurisdiction, meaning the complaint involved matters outside the board's purview and authority to address.

"My opinion of this is for one, I don't see anything that involves the board, the board's jurisdiction, anything involving the Physician's Practice Act," Weinberg said during the GBME meeting last week. "This is an employment matter, it's Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, but unless it got to the point of continuing pervasive sexual harassment and hostile work environment in the workplace that we needed to involve ourselves in what was going on, I don't think it rises to any kind of level over which the board would take jurisdiction."

The issue stems back to 2018, when the complainant reported sexual harassment allegations to Berg involving one of the doctors who worked for him. This doctor allegedly sexually harassed other employees, but not the complainant.

According to Weinberg, the doctor in question attempted to resign but was convinced to stay and there was no subsequent allegation of harassment. Berg also set up rules involving sexual harassment and reporting, Weinberg added. The complainant was terminated several months after reporting the sexual harassment allegations and claims this was retaliation.

Weinberg said he reached out to the complainant and provided advice, telling her that if she approached him with the case and he were a private attorney, he would likely decline to take on the matter.

"She said she had filed a charge of discrimination or an EEOC charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, in which she alleged all of this and she was just waiting for a result. I predicted to her that they're not going to do anything. They might issue a right-to-sue letter but it's unlikely she would find a lawyer," Weinberg said. "Because there's just too much time and too tenuous a connection between her reporting of this and her termination, and not just enough there to work with."

These communications resulted in the complainant filing a complaint against Weinberg with the ethics prosecutor at the Guam Bar Association. Weinberg said he has not yet heard from the bar.

"Reporting sexual harassment to your employer, and if your employer takes action against you as a result of that, that's called retaliation and that could be actionable in court. However, in this case, I think that the EEOC and any court would look at the facts that she provided and say that there's simply not a connection. The time involved between when she reported and when she was later terminated was just too long," Weinberg said.

"But even if that case had merit and went forward, I don't see that as a matter for the board," he added.