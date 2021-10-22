A night of drinking turned violent after a man attacked another man known to him with a machete at a Dededo residence on Oct. 10.

The victim allegedly told police that he was drinking with the suspect when the suspect swung a machete at his head. The victim suffered a deep cut to his arm while blocking the attack, court documents state.

The victim drifted in and out of consciousness as he spoke to police.

Officers were called back to the residence Tuesday after the suspect allegedly used a piece of wood and cement block to damage two cars that belonged to another victim who lived in the same home.

The second victim told authorities that the suspect was drunk and yelling in the street, documents state.

He also witnessed the alleged machete attack reported days prior, but stayed inside the residence out of fear that he too would be attacked.

Yoshiro Ruben, 26, who also goes by Isoi Ruben, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon, and two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

The suspect allegedly told police the first victim took items from his house, “that’s why I hurt him,” according to court documents.