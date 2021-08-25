A man who police said was driving while allegedly drunk has been arrested after he sped through the closed-off scene of Sunday night’s deadly crash along Route 4 in Sinajana and nearly hit an officer with his car.

Iowanes Otoko, 33, was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police used flashlights, hand gestures, and verbal commands in an attempt to get the suspect to stop. That’s when he allegedly continued to drive and nearly struck the cop.

It was after the suspect eventually stopped his car that officers noted a strong smell of alcohol, adding that the suspect had slurred speech, documents state.

Authorities said the suspect had trouble standing, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he drank beer and smoked marijuana.

Officers also found a marijuana stick inside the suspect’s pocket, documents state.

Police spoke with the two passengers who told them they drank at a party, documents state.

Otoko was also on probation for a separate 2019 felony case.