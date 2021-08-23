Complaint: Bank robbery suspect had a meal next door, waited for police, then hailed a cab

A man accused in the bank robbery at the First Hawaiian Bank Dededo branch earlier this month faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Vincente Guerrero Perez, 56, also known as Ben Mangga, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Monday.

He was charged with bank robbery.

Bordallo said he will have Perez remain behind bars because he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The court appointed Federal Public Defender John Gorman to represent him. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 3.

The FBI confirmed Perez’s arrest on Monday after he was found at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center undergoing treatment.

‘Put the money in a bag’

According to the complaint filed by the US Attorney’s Office, Perez went to the bank on Aug. 13 and passed a note to the teller that read:

‘Put the money in

a bag I am rob your

Rob just put until I

walk out

Thank you.’

The teller, who was scared that he might be armed, put a total of $1,560 inside a plastic bag that Perez handed to them, documents state.

The teller triggered the alarm after the suspect fled.

Surveillance footage at the Compadres Mall shows the suspect then walk next door to King’s Restaurant where he paid $20 for food and drink before he left the restaurant in a taxi, documents state.

Investigators tracked down the taxi driver and learned the suspect at first wanted to be dropped off to the airport, but changed his mind and was taken to another location to look for a massage, documents state.

The feds received a tip of the suspect’s identity.

Authorities learned the suspect was taken by ambulance to the Guam Memorial Hospital before being transferred to GBHWC.

Perez allegedly admitted that he was the person caught on surveillance video at the King’s Restaurant, adding that he had robbed the bank prior to going to the restaurant. He also told investigators that he knew it was wrong to rob the bank, adding that he wanted to get caught and that’s why he went next door to eat and wait for police to show up.

He left after he felt officers took too long to arrive, documents state.

Perez allegedly told the feds he did not have any money left from the bank robbery, as he tried to buy a car for $500, but that the sellers took the car back and stole all his belongings.

He said he spent some of the money on beer and cigarettes.

Jail record

Perez has a local and federal criminal record that goes back to 2000.

According to records at the Department of Corrections, he was arrested in:

• Nov. 19, 2000 – assault, family violence

• May 3, 2001 – family violence, criminal mischief

• July 8, 2001 – family violence, assault, possession of a control substance known as ice

• Aug. 5, 2001 – assault

• Oct. 17, 2002 – discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, possession of a firearms without a firearms ID

• Oct. 28, 2002 – three counts of terrorizing

• Dec. 5, 2002 – remanded by DEA on charges of violation of federal controlled substance act

• April 19, 2003 – family violence

• June 8, 2011 – illegal possession of a schedule II controlled substance

• March 11, 2013 – off-island transfer