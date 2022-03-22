The 5-year-old boy who died last week was trapped inside a hot car that was parked on his family’s property in Dededo.

According to court documents, the child, who family members identified as Jayden Joseph Mantanona Duenas, was apparently struggling to find a way out of the vehicle.

Investigators noted numerous child-sized hand and footprints inside the car, and neighbors told police they heard repeated car horn sounds for long periods of time from early to mid-afternoon on March 15.

His father, Joseph Anthony Leon Guerrero Duenas, 28, was arrested on Monday afternoon and faces charges of negligent homicide and child abuse, both as third-degree felonies.

Duenas allegedly admitted to officers that he smoked methamphetamine the night before and that he was in a deep sleep on the day of the incident.

He told authorities that he went to sleep in his bedroom with his son on the same bed, documents state.

Jayden somehow was able to go outside unsupervised.

The vehicle Jayden was found in had defective door handles on the interior and was parked in direct sunlight, documents state.

When found, Jayden was not breathing and had no pulse.

Duenas was awoken by a woman known to him.

He then brought his son to the fire station where medics tried to save him as they rushed him to Guam Regional Medical City nearby. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending.

Duenas is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam today.