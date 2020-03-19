A 6-year-old boy was found with multiple bruises and injuries to his body after police responded to a child abuse complaint.

A witness reported to police that Conrad Sablan Montano and a woman had moved into a shack in Dededo in February along with three minor children.

The witness told police she noticed a 6-year-old boy in "very bad condition" with bruises, pinch marks and blood marks on his face, court documents state.

Montano and the woman, who had not been arrested or charged as of press time on Wednesday, allegedly beat the boy constantly because "he's dumb and he pees on himself."

The victim reportedly could be heard yelling and crying during beatings that would occur five times per day almost every other day. The two adults allegedly would tell him to shut up and shove something in his mouth.

Montano and the woman also used a dart to pierce the boy on his genitals, court documents state.

The witness said she once noticed the boy's fingers were purple and asked what happened. The boy said Montano had hammered his fingers for "being naughty," according to the magistrate's complaint.

Officers noted the boy appeared to be underweight and provided him with food and drink.

The boy had numerous injuries to his face, head, upper and lower torso, arms, shoulder, neck and ankle, police said.

Montano was arrested and charged with family violence and child abuse, both as third-degree felonies.