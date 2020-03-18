A six-year-old boy was found with multiple bruises and injuries to his body after police responded to a child abuse complaint.

The witness reported to police that Conrad Sablan Montano and a woman had moved into a shack in Dededo in February along with three minor children.

The witness told police she noticed a six-year-old boy in “very bad condition” with bruises, pinch marks and blood marks on his face, court documents state.

Montana and a woman, who had not been arrested or charged as of press time, allegedly constantly beat the boy because “he’s dumb and he pees on himself.”

The victim reportedly could be heard yelling and crying during beatings that would occur five times per day almost every other day. The two adults allegedly told him to shut up and shoved something in his mouth.

Montano and the woman allegedly used a dart to pierce the boy on his genitals, court documents state.

The witness once noticed the boy’s fingers were purple and asked what happened. The boy allegedly said Montana had hammered his fingers for "being naughty," according to the magistrate’s complaint.

Officers noted the boy appeared to be underweight and provided him with food and drink.

Numerous injuries were noted on his face, head, upper and lower torso, arms, shoulder, neck and ankle.

Montano was arrested and charged with family violence and child abuse, both as third-degree felonies.