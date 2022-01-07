A man who was caught on video surveillance breaking into a clinic in Upper Tumon last month was arrested and told police he used the shower.

Zachary David Salas Palomo, 33, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the burglary was reported Dec. 19 after the victim was alerted by his surveillance system that it detected movement and that someone moved a camera in another direction.

Officers were able to identify the suspect after the victim provided images to police.

The suspect allegedly damaged the outside door and deadbolt lock. No items were reported stolen.

Authorities located the suspect Wednesday when he allegedly admitted that he was at the clinic, adding that he went upstairs to make sure that the janitors were not there so that he could use the shower.

Palomo was also arrested in a separate case in August 2021 on charges of burglary, forgery and drug possession.