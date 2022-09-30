Complaint: Burglary suspect returned stolen speaker to school

A 34-year-old man accused of being behind a string of burglaries in Piti, including multiple break-ins to Jose Rios Middle School, allegedly returned at least one item stolen from a classroom out of remorse.

Frank Borja San Nicolas Jr., a resident of Piti, was charged Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam with committing additional burglaries at the school, a neighboring Guam Department of Education warehouse and a private home.

Guam Police Department officers were dispatched July 25 to Jose Rios Middle School, according to a magistrate complaint. A woman told responding officers that a window was removed from the back door of the school and items were stolen from inside the campus.

Officers noted that a plexiglass panel approximately 20 inches by 10 inches was sitting on the ground near the door. Court documents state an inventory list was later submitted to GPD reporting the value of the stolen goods was $1,019.

Throughout September, police repeatedly responded to the Piti public school campus for numerous complaints that the school was broken into and rummaged through, with various items stolen with damage to containers and doors. The incidents, according to court documents, occurred on the campus between Sept. 1 and Sept. 26.

GDOE officials told The Guam Daily Post there were five break-ins at the campus in the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, GPD also responded to burglaries reported at GDOE’s warehouse in Piti between Sept. 6 and Sept. 19.

A rusty file with a triangular shape that had a sharpened end was recovered by officers Sept. 12. The item did not belong to any of the staff, court documents state.

Police noted marks by the locking mechanism on a doorway to the warehouse, the magistrate complaint stated.

On Sept. 15, officers were called to a residence on Assumption Drive, where a man told authorities some of his security cameras were stolen.

According to court documents, the resident reviewed security footage and saw another man, whom he believed to be San Nicolas, enter the residence, approach a security camera and remove it. The footage ended afterward, the complaint noted.

After officers arrested San Nicolas, the complaint alleged he admitted to breaking into Jose Rios Middle School at least four times in the last month.

San Nicolas "utilized a knife to pry open the door but preferred to enter through windows," the complaint stated.

On at least one occasion, his return to the campus was not just to take items, he allegedly also brought back at least one stolen item.

"(San Nicolas) told officers he returned a speaker from the July 25 burglary on the windowsill of a classroom because he felt bad," the complaint stated.

He also allegedly admitted to breaking into GDOE’s warehouse at least twice, claiming to have entered through an unsecured door and taking food.

Authorities further claim San Nicolas also confessed to breaking into the Piti residence, stealing security cameras and a phone charger, which he allegedly sold on Sept. 26.

He was charged with four counts of burglary as second-degree felonies, theft as a third-degree felony, three counts of criminal mischief as misdemeanors, and three counts of theft as petty misdemeanors.