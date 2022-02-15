A man was arrested after being allegedly caught with drugs in a vehicle that he was accused of not returning to the owner for three years.

Francis Gerald Untalan San Nicolas Jr., 28, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle without a valid license as a violation.

According to court documents, a vehicle owner told police the suspect took his car to repair it in March 2019 but the suspect never returned it.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Saturday and approached the suspect.

During a search, police found syringes and a bag with methamphetamine and MDMA, documents state.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, and methamphetamine are popular among party-drug users. But laboratory studies suggest that MDMA/meth combinations may produce greater adverse neurochemical and behavioral effects than either drug alone, according to studies published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The suspect allegedly admitted he did not have a license and was driving while under the influence of illegal narcotics.