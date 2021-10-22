A man who has been accused of hitting a boy known to him with a knife has been arrested.

Kanso Sam, 41, was charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was spanked on Tuesday with a hanger and a knife for taking a relative’s cellphone without permission.

The 8-year-old victim allegedly told officers he was told to face the wall for hours and was not given food.

The child went to sleep but was then awakened by the suspect, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told the victim to place his hands out in front of him before he hit him twice with a knife resulting in the child getting a small cut on his hand.

Police learned about the incident after responding to a welfare check at the child's school, documents state.

The suspect allegedly denied using a knife on the child and told police he did not know why the victim would say he hurt him.