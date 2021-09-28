A couple was arrested on child abuse charges after one suspect allegedly swung and repeatedly hit two children known to him with a mop.

Ronald Wayne Ignacio Avelino, 35, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony, and two counts of child abuse as a third-degree felony.

Krystal Aguon Takai, 35, was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor and two counts of child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution, the victims, ages 15 and 13, told police that Avelino beat them with a mop handle on Friday, adding that Takai slapped the oldest child’s ear to the point where the child’s ears were ringing.

The children told police officers they did not feel safe.

Avelino allegedly got upset at the victims for allowing their friends inside the home.

The victim told officers that Avelino had both victims face and hold the living room couch and repeatedly hit them with the mop handle, documents state.

Avelino allegedly continued to hit them with the mop even after it broke before he kicked their shins stating, as quoted in court documents, “I’ll use my forceful leg on you guys” and “I’ll break both your legs.”

At one point, Avelino lifted one of the victims' head and stated, “I can kill you,” before punching the other victim in the stomach, the prosecution in court documents state.

Takai allegedly watched the abuse.

Avelino told police that he spent three hours in the kitchen area disciplining the children, documents state.