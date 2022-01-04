A man is facing child abuse and drug possession charges after being accused of abusing two children known to him.

Gerard David Siguenza Salas, 40, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, four counts of child abuse as misdemeanors, and four counts of family violence as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, a witness had to pick up the children, ages 12 and 13, in Agana Heights on Dec. 1. 2021 after they reported the abuse.

The witness allegedly told police they also helped previously after finding the children walking home in the rain without shoes.

The victims alleged Salas would get angry and whip them using a belt, slipper, extension cord, and rubber ropes with metal hooks, according to court documents.

One victim told police he went to the village gym to use the WiFi and power to charge his phone when Salas showed up and pinched his face, documents state.

The other victim alleged Salas pulled her hair and slapped her face before both children were forced to sleep on the grass.

The children allegedly told police Salas does not usually feed them and would give away their food stamps.

On Sunday, police pulled over the Salas’ car for having expired tags, speeding, and straddling the lines on the roadway, documents state.

Officers noticed Salas was shaking and his eyes were darting around.

During a search, authorities found a knife and pellet rifle in the back of the car, and a zip pound with methamphetamine inside his pocket, documents state.