A man accused of dragging a Guam police officer who was trying to stop him from taking off in a stolen car was placed under arrest.

Andrew Velasco Toves, 37, was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony, assault against a police officer as a third-degree felony, and fraudulent use of a license plate as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim reported on May 24 that his car had been stolen from his Yona residence.

The following day, an officer spotted the alleged stolen car and pulled over the driver.

A woman then was seen getting out of the driver's seat, while arguing with the suspect in the passenger seat, documents state.

The suspect then moved to the driver’s seat.

The officer told the suspect to stop and to get out of the vehicle, while trying to grab him out of the car, documents state.

The suspect allegedly started to drive forward causing the officer to fall. The officer was dragged until he let go of the suspect, documents state.

The officer complained of pain to his knee, documents state.

The woman, who was left behind, was questioned by police. She allegedly told officers that the suspect pushed her out of the car.

Police later found the suspect on July 1 during a separate traffic stop.

Authorities ran a background check, and confirmed the suspect was wanted, documents state.

The suspect allegedly denied the car theft, but admitted he knew the woman that he had left behind during the previous traffic stop, documents state.