A man who allegedly admitted to Guam police officers that he smoked methamphetamine before he attacked a woman known to him has been arrested.

Mack Illab Demai, 35, was charged with family violence – strangulation as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance in Toto on Saturday afternoon after the suspect got into an argument with the victim.

The suspect allegedly fought with the victim for control of her bag before he allegedly punched her in the face multiple times.

The victim allegedly told officers that the suspect tackled her causing her ankle to bend in the opposite direction.

The suspect then placed his hands around her neck causing the victim to pass out for few seconds, documents state.

A witness called police after the victim repeatedly yelled for help, documents state.

Officers then spotted two glass pipes and a small baggie with meth near the suspect, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that he smoked ice, and that the drugs belonged to him.

He later recanted that statement, documents state.