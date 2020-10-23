A man who allegedly failed to signal when he made an abrupt turn was placed under arrest after police found drugs inside the car he was driving.

Steve Aliksa Killin, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. According to Superior Court documents filed by the prosecution, the suspect was stopped by police just after midnight on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he did not have a driver's license and that he had borrowed the car from a relative.

Officers then spotted a glass pipe in the front passenger seat, and a small baggie with meth in the car’s ashtray before the suspect was taken into custody, documents state.