A man who was allegedly ran from Guam police officers following a traffic stop in Tamuning on Saturday has been arrested.

Jesse Joey Taitague Jackson, 44, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, when police stopped a vehicle, they recognized the suspect from previous drug-related cases.

During a search, officers found two glass pipes with methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect suddenly ran off and it wasn’t until the following day that police found him following a harassment complaint at a store in Tamuning.

Police found the suspect with a knife, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

Officers used a stun gun on the suspect after he allegedly refused to listen to them, according to court documents.