A drunk driver was placed under arrest after he apparently drove himself to the Department of Corrections prison in Mangilao on Tuesday night.

George Ninje Rachulap Jr., 29, also known as "Steve Mathew," was charged with driving while impaired and vehicle without identification, both as misdemeanors, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect drove up to the prison and refused to leave.

DOC’s special operations response team restrained the suspect and escorted him to the prison parking lot to wait for Guam police officers to arrive, documents state.

Authorities noted the suspect seemed to be intoxicated and had slurred speech, documents state.

Officers found out that the license plate on the suspect’s car belonged to another car that was confiscated by Guam Airport police earlier this year, documents state.

During a search of the car, police found two 12-packs of beer.

The suspect allegedly admitted to drinking six beers inside the car while he was driving.

Authorities noted that the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

Rachulap was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to a stabbing in January 2011, according to Post files. The victim in that case survived. Prison records state he was released from prison in June of this year.