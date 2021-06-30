A man who was reportedly driving drunk in Yona on Sunday was caught with alleged methamphetamine and later arrested.

Johnny P. Kelep, 49, was charged with vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a witness told police that the suspect had darted out of Tagachang Road onto Route 4, forcing the witness to swerve to avoid a collision.

The suspect, however, crashed into the witness, documents state.

Officers noted the suspect was allegedly swaying and stumbling while walking, and grinding his teeth, making erratic movements, according to the prosecution in court documents.

The suspect refused to take a standardized field sobriety test, documents state.

During a search of his car, police found an open container of alcohol and a glass pipe with meth, documents state.